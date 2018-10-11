After launching the Nokia 6.1 Plus and the 5.1 Plus, HMD Global Oy pulled the wraps off the Nokia 3.1 Plus in New Delhi on October 11.

It can be noted that this is a global debut for the new Android One phone. Previously, it was thought that the company would release the recently-unveiled Nokia 7.1, but now it looks like the phone might come later in the year.

The new Nokia 3.1 Plus is a budget phone. It flaunts Aluminium rear cover with matt finish on the back, which is very rare in this segment. On the front, it sports a big 6.0-inch HD+ screen with 18:9 aspect ratio, which guarantees cinematic viewing experience.

Under-the-hood, Nokia 3.1 Plus comes packed with MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core backed by 2GB/3GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage (expandable up to 400GB via microSD card) and runs pure Android Oreo and will be soon be getting Google's latest Android Pie update.

It boasts 13MP+5MP dual camera with LED flash on the back. Users can even adjust the blurriness of the Bokeh effect even after taking the photo. And on the front, it is an equally impressive 8MP selfie snapper.

Another notable aspect of the device is the battery. Nokia 3.1 Plus comes with a 3,500mAh battery, which is more than sufficient to last one and a half day under mixed usage.

The Nokia 3.1 Plus comes in Blue, White and Baltic colours for Rs 11,499 and will be available starting October 19 at top mobile retailers in India and on Nokia.com/phones.

Airtel subscribers on Nokia 3.1 Plus will receive 1TB of 4G data on a plan of Rs 199 or above tariff plans.

Besides the Nokia 3.1 Plus, HMD Global Oy has brought back iconic Nokia 8810 series popularly known as the Banana Phone for its curved design. It comes with contemporary features such as super-fast 4G VoLTE network support, access to applications such as voice-command-enabled Google Assistant, Google Search, Google Maps, Facebook and Twitter, option to send and receive emails or import your contacts and sync your calendar with Outlook and Gmail.

With a simple straightforward user-interface, Nokia 8810 reloaded version features intuitive tactile mechanics, with slide to answer and end calls, as well as an addictive helicopter style spin on its axis.

Nokia 8110 is as durable and reliable during its early days. To keep it running flawlessly, the Nokia 8110 features the Qualcomm 205 Mobile platform. It also comes with a revamped version of snake game and will soon get support for WhatsApp.

Nokia 8110 will be available for Rs 5,999 from October 24 at top retail chains in India and on Nokia.com/phones. As part of the promotional launch programme, Reliance Jio subscribers on Nokia 8110 will get up to 544 GB of Jio 4G data free.

Key specifications of Nokia 3.1 Plus Android One:

Model Nokia 3.1 Plus Android One Display 6.0-inch HD+ screen with toughened 2.5D curved glass, 18:9 aspect ratio OS Android Oreo Processor MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor RAM 2GB/3GB LPPDDR3 Storage 16GB/32GB storage + up to 400 GB Camera Main: 13MP (with 3L5+ F2.0) + 5MP (5E9 + F2.4 aperture) with LED flash

Front: 8MP with 4H7, fixed focus, F2.2 aperture Battery 3,500mAh with Nokia micro USB charger Network LTE Cat. 4, VoLTE, VoWiFi Add-ons The fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM slot, Aluminium rear cover with matt finish, Bluetooth v4.1m Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/A-GPS + GLONASS + BDS + Galileo 3.5 mm audio jack, single speaker, NFC (Near Field Communication in select markets) Dimensions 156.88 x 76.44 x 8.19 mm Weight 180g Colours Blue, White, Baltic Price Rs 11,999

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for the latest updates on HMD Global Oy's Nokia products.