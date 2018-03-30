After making an official debut at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Spain, HMD Global, the Finnish company behind Nokia-branded phones, decided to launch Nokia 1 Android Go-powered smartphone in India, March 28. While the budget smartphone is available in offline stores for Rs 5,499, Reliance Jio is offering great savings in the form of cash backs.

Reliance Jio and HMD Global have partnered to offer Nokia 1 smartphone with attractive cashback scheme as a motive for buyers to go for this budget smartphone. If you're already a Reliance Jio customer or planning to join the network, Nokia 1 purchase will save you Rs 2,200 as a part of Jio's Rs 2,200 cashback scheme.

How to avail Rs 2,200 cashback on Nokia 1 purchase?

Customers can buy Nokia 1 from any retail store across the country by paying the full price of Rs 5,499. Then, activate your new or existing Jio SIM on the Nokia 1 smartphone.

After successfully activating Jio SIM card on your new Nokia 1, recharge your Jio number with either Rs 198 or Rs 299 monthly prepaid plans. Users get 2GB data per day for Rs 198 and 3GB data per day for Rs 299 along with unlimited calling benefits for a period of 28 days.

With successful recharge, Jio will credit 44 vouchers worth Rs 50 each that can be redeemed one at a time for future recharges. These can be accessed via MyJio app.

In addition, Jio is offering up to 60GB free data to Nokia 1 buyers. This data will be provided in installments and users will get 10GB additional data with every recharge of Rs 198 or Rs 299. But users must recharge before March 31, 2019, post which the data vouchers will get expired.

What's the catch?

The cashback offer is already live, but the Jio recharge must be done before June 30, 2018. The cashback vouchers are valid until May 31, 2022. The vouchers can be used only for recharging with either Rs 198 or Rs 229 plans.

Nokia 1: Should you buy?

Even without the Jio cashback offer, Nokia 1 Android Oreo (Go edition) smartphone is a solid choice for budget shoppers. It comes with a 4.5-inch FWVGA display, a 2MP front camera, 5MP rear snapper, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, MediaTek quad-core processor and 2,150mAh battery.

But don't be fooled by the specs. The handset is powered by Android Oreo (Go edition), which is optimized to use fewer hardware resources. The software is a lightweight version of Android Oreo and it is compatible with low-hardware devices with 1GB or less RAM. The software gets its own package of Google apps, which take much lesser space to ensure smooth operations.