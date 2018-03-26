India's newest telecom player Reliance Jio has been selected as the number 1 innovator brand in the country in the India Innovation Outlook 2018 report. Airtel, Flipkart, Paytm and Oyo came on top in the rankings after Jio in the survey conducted jointly communications consultancy First Partners and Mindsight Research & Analytics.

Har Ghar Modi and Swachh Bharat were selected as the most innovative campaigns in the political and government categories respectively. Search giant Google has secured the top rank among global innovator brands in the survey.

Reliance #Jio ranks no 1 innovator brand in India - Presenting the results of India #Innovation Outlook 2018, a first-of-its kind India centric primary research conducted among corporate and business leaders by First Partners-Mindsight Research & Analytics https://t.co/dezul3eVnH — First Partners (@FirstPartners_) 26 March 2018

Har Ghar Modi, Padman Challenge, Reliance Jio Digital India, Me Too Campaign and Swachh Bharat are the five most innovative campaigns selected in the five key sectors -- politics, entertainment, business, not-for-profit, and government respectively, Deccan Chronicle reported quoting the survey report

The primary survey was conducted among 135 corporate and business leaders from the marketing, digital marketing, communication and corporate affairs of leading global and Indian brands across eight Indian cities -- Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, the report added.

Interestingly, Politics, one of the categories in the survey, emerged on the top of the chart when it comes to innovation in communication, beating all the other sectors. The sectoral ranking in innovation in communication has politics (25 percent) on the top, followed by entertainment (23 percent), business (21 percent), not-for-profit (16 percent) and government (15 percent).

The technology sector, with a weighted score of 33, start-ups with a weighted score of 32 and Consumer Brands (31) are the areas where innovation is expected in near future. Healthcare with a weighted score of 29 is also considered as a segment with a great potential for innovation. The survey predicted that agriculture would not find much innovation and the segment's weighted score is just 23, Deccan Chronicle report added.