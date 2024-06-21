Popular actor Siddharth who is best known for his role in the Aamir Khan starrer Rang De Basanti, is busy with film down south.

The actor recently got engaged to his lady love Aditi Rao Hydari and is currently in Mumbai enjoying time with her.

Angry Siddharth hides his face and snaps at paparazzi for clicking his photos as he heads out for a date with Aditi Rao Hydari

On Thursday, Siddharth was papped in the city for a brunch with Aditi Rao Hydari.

Paps surrounded him and yelled his name to take a picture and video of the actor. An angry Siddharth recently got into an altercation with paparazzi on his day out.

Siddharth turned around when he noticed shutterbugs and refused to pose for them. He told them that he does not like getting papped. "Noise mat karo! Mereko nahi achha lagta, bola tumko hazaar baar'' (Don't make nice, I do not like this)," he says.

After this, the photographers apologised to Siddharth later.

A video of which has gone viral on social media.

Netizens slammed the actor for his rude behaviour with the paps.

A user wrote, " Why did you call the paps then?"

Another mentioned, "What is this attire for?"

Siddharth and his fiancé Aditi Rao Hydari were recently holidaying in Tuscany together. They shared several glimpses of their vacation on social media. In one of the videos, Siddharth and Aditi were also seen getting cosy as they took a selfie in a swimming pool.

Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari's romance blossomed during the filming of the 2021 movie Maha Samudram. Since then, they have been together. In March this year, reports of their secret wedding made headlines after Great Andhra claimed that the two took wedding vows at the Sri Ranganayakaswamy temple in Srirangapuram, Wanaparthy District, Telangana.

Aditi revealed that they are not married but engaged. On March 28, 2024, Aditi shared a picture of their engagement photo with Siddharth. In the picture, they held each other close as Aditi flaunted a diamond ring whereas Siddharth sported a gold band on his ring finger with magenta detailing.

Captioning the photo, Aditi wrote, "He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D."

Work Front

Siddharth will soon be seen in Indian 2. The film stars Kamal Haasan in the lead along with Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The film will hit theatres in July this year.