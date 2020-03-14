The Noida police have initiated a program that will help women who feel insecure while travelling home at night. For this purpose, the police have deployed six Police Response Vehicles, with four police personnel (including two women).

Women commuters can dial 112 at night if they feel that they need to be escorted back home and a police team will reach them. It should be noted that the deployed police vehicles will not drop the women commuters home; rather the team will help them get transportation and then escort them, if needed.

According to the deputy commissioner of police, Noida (traffic) and nodal officer, 112 helpline, Gautam Budh Nagar, Rajesh S, this initiative has been taken to ensure that women feel safe in Noida and they reach their destinations safely at night.

Escorting women to safety

Many times it has come to police's notice that women hire cabs at night and find drivers' behavior suspicious. There are also cases when night-time transport is not available. In such scenarios, women can dial 112 and a police team will reach them for help.

In case a woman books a cab but is not sure of the driver's behavior, the police team will ensure that the woman reaches home safely.

He clearly stated, "If there is no cab available, the police team will call the commuter's family members or relatives or friends and make arrangements for her safe travel. The PRVs will not provide a pick-up and drop service to make sure the facility is not misused."

He added that, the PRVs will initially be available at Sector 20, Sector 58, Noida Phase 2, Bisrakh, Surajpur and Sector Beta 2. But these PRVs will move as per requirement.

It was in December last year when the Uttar Pradesh Police had launched the initiative since then the women staff has been trained and all necessary paperwork has also been completed. The program has now been rolled out and the police expect it to be successful.