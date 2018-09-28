A 40-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping his teenage daughter, who claimed that she was being sexually harassed by her father for the last three years, a police official said.

The man, a daily wage labourer, had raped the 14-year-old girl two days ago after which she somehow reached the police and narrated her ordeal, the official said.

"The family belongs to Bihar and they were staying in Chhijarsi village here for last some years. The girl's mother, who is a housewife, was aware of the happenings but both were threatened to remain silent," said the official from Phase-III police station.

"She has said in her complaint that her father is a drug addict and also did not allow her to attend school," the policeman said.

An FIR was registered in the case and the accused was arrested from his house.

He was booked under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and under provisions of the Protection of Child against Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act and remanded in judicial custody, the official said.