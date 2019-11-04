Sreemukhi is runner up of Bigg Boss Telugu season 3. Though she remains to be the runner up of the show, to all her fans and many audiences, she is the winner. Host Nagarjuna congratulated Sreemukhi and told her that she is nothing less than the winner of the show and that she has won many hearts for being such an amazing contestant.

When she was asked to give the speech, the 'loudspeaker' of the show said, "Nobody would want to lose, especially after being in the house for 105 days and facing so many challenges. It has been in my blood not to lose and I consider that reaching up to this level itself is a victory to me. Like Nagarjuna sir said, I have won many hearts and that's enough for me. Rest is all fate and luck is what I believe."

Sreemukhi and her family had lot of expectations that she would be winning the title, but Rahul took it home. Disappointment was visible on their faces, but still, the love that their daughter is being showered with is what they consider as a blessing.

Sreemukhi further added, "I have made a lot of memories in this house. They say that memories fade away. But I believe these ones will last till end of my life and will definitely not fade because I have a tattoo which will be with me for lifetime." She thanked all the fans who have voted her to make her reach up to this level.