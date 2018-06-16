Since the Congress-JD(S) alliance formed the government in the south Indian state of Karnataka, several questions have been raised on how long the government would survive. While it was mostly outsiders who raised the questions until now, it now looks like chief minister HD Kumaraswamy too isn't very confident of completing the tenure of five years.

Kumaraswamy attended an event in Bengaluru on Friday, June 15, and insisted that the Congress and JD(S) alliance had no issues and would function smoothly in the state. However, he strangely said that he was here for a year.

"This coalition government will function with stability. I know, no one can touch me for one year. I will be there at least for one year, until the Lok Sabha election is over. Until then, no one can do anything to me," the Press Trust of India quoted him as saying.

While he went on to say that he would concentrate on his work and not waste time in clearing the air and doubts of the people about his government, what struck as odd was the fact that he said no one could touch him until the Lok Sabha elections, scheduled for 2019.

His statement comes amid questions on whether HDK will be given a full five-year tenure even if the alliance survives for the term. It was not just the Opposition who questioned this, but deputy chief minister G Parameshwara too had said that the alliance was yet to decide if HDK would serve a full-term or be rotated with someone else.

While the Congress later said that he would serve a full term, the CM said he was at the mercy of Congress. And with his latest comments, one cannot help but wonder -- does Kumaraswamy also believe that his government will not survive for five years?

It has already been reported that Congress plans to rotate the ministers after a period of two years and it looks like this plan may affect the CM too. The party plans to assess the performance of its ministers every six months and those not doing their job will have to make way for others, who, for now, have not been allotted a cabinet post, reported the Times of India.

Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao had also explained that the ministers who will be brought in after two years will have a tenure of three years. "But those who do not perform will be asked to go during the periodic six-month performance assessment," he added.