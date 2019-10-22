Indian-American Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee, who is currently in India after winning the 2019 Nobel Prize for Economics, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg on Tuesday(October 22) morning.

Following Modi and Banerjee's meeting, the PM took to Twitter saying that India is proud of his accomplishments. "Excellent meeting with Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee. His passion towards human empowerment is clearly visible. We had a healthy and extensive interaction on various subjects. India is proud of his accomplishments. Wishing him the very best for his future endeavours," tweeted PM Modi.

#WATCH Delhi: Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today. pic.twitter.com/5kC9AP2wZu — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2019

A professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Banerjee, won the Nobel in economics, jointly with noted economists Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer "for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty". Banerjee is in India along with his wife Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer.

JNU alumnus Abhijit Banerjee was also one of the economists who helped the Congress party develop its 2019 Lok Sabha election promise of the Nyay scheme. In this scheme, former party president Rahul Gandhi promised minimum income support for the economically weaker section in the nation. Since then, Banerjee has come under attack by the ruling BJP.

#WATCH Piyush Goyal:Abhijit Banerjee ji ko nobel prize mila main unko badhai deta hun.Lekin unki samajh ke bare me to aap sab jaante hain.Unki jo thinking hai,wo totally left leaning hai.Unhone NYAY ke bade gungaan gaye the,Bharat ki janta ne totally reject kar diya unki soch ko pic.twitter.com/v7OO49ie5E — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2019

Union minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal criticised Abhijit Banerjee for his Left-leaning after which he came under fire from Opposition. "I congratulate Abhijit Banerjee for winning the Nobel prize. You all know that his thinking is totally Left-leaning," Goyal said.