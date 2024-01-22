Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended and addressed the event of Shri Ram in Ayodhya. The auspicious and mega Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla's idol in the newly built Ram Janmabhoomi Temple took place in the temple town of Ayodhya on January 22. Several events and rituals were lined up for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony, including a musical event titled 'Mangal Dhwani'.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of the idol of Ram Lalla - the childhood form of Lord Ram, was attended by celebrities and sports personalities.

From Rajnikanth to Chiranjeevi, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Big B, Amitabh Bachchan, Ambani's, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Kangana Ranaut among others, attended the Pran Pratistha event.

Ranbir- Alia seek blessings of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen taking the divine darshan of Lord Ram Lalla after the inauguration ceremony. The video that has gone viral shows Ranbir and Alia making their way to seek the blessings of the Lord while battling a heavy rush inside the temple.

Social media users were of the view that they were supposed to get VIP treatment because they were celebrities.

A user wrote, "The government should give protection to these people because they are also the pride of Nation, they are VIPs not common people like us.."

Another mentioned that everyone is equal in the eyes of God.

The first look of the Ram Lalla idol was revealed in its final form at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

'Is Ranbir clicking a selfie with Katrina?': Netizens ask as Alia chats with Shloka, Katrina- Vicky pose as Ranbir clicks a pic



After the auspicious consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir, celebrities posed for selfies with each other and were seen chatting with each other.

A video shows Alia Bhatt and Shloka Mehta engrossed in a candid chat.

Ranbir Kapoor was seen clicking a selfie and Katrina- and Vicky were seated behind him. In the videos, Katrina had put the shawl on her head.

Ayushmann Khurrana was seen standing. It was a selfie video by Subhash Ghai.

Netizens flocked to social media and were of the view that Ranbir was trying to take a selfie with Katrina Kaif.

Alia Bhatt's Ramayan depicted saree is being appreciated by fans

Alia's saree has the entire Ramayana depicted on it through motifs. Ranbir Kapoor wore a cream kurta and dhoti with a saffron shawl.

A user said, "Ranbir taking a selfie with Kat.."

Another user mentioned, "Nobody's asking Ayushmaan, he's standing as a security."

The third user said, "Ranbir is busy capturing Katrina Kaif.."

The fourth user asked, "Is Ranbir clicking a selfie with Katrina?"

A fan mentioned, seeing Alia and Ranbir praying at the temple, "When the person you pray for becomes the person you pray with.."

In one of the pics, Ranbir is seen holding a temple bell in his hands as he poses with Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Rohit Shetty among others.

Ranbir Kapoor wanted to bring Raha to Ayodhya today

Ranbir Kapoor said, "It's a pride to be here, I wish I could have got my daughter Raha here to witness the historic day at Ayodhya.

When the reporter asked, Ranbir Kapoor whether he saw IAF chopper showering petals at Ram Mandir. Do you think it's Diwali today?"

Ranbir said, " I saw the helicopter come from this side pointing towards Rohit Shetty. He captured it..."

He ended the short video byte by saying, "Jai Shri Ram.."

PM Modi greets Big B

PM Narendra Modi greeted Amitabh Bachchan after delivering his speech post pran pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.

PM Modi performed the aarti as the sanctum sanctorum's curtains opened for the masses and offered fruits to Ram Lalla. Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple concluded at 1.00 PM.

He also broke his 11-day fast on the temple premises.

"Aaj humare Ram aa gye hain. Our Ram has arrived after a long wait, countless sacrifices": PM Modi said.

Alia Bhatt is wearing a saree that has the entire Ramayan depicted on it through motifs.#AliaBhatt #RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/9lVMIJRLem — ritika?| RK ANIMAL ERA (@ritikatweetssx) January 22, 2024

Celebs head to Mumbai after Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony

After the Prana Pratishtha ceremony, celebs were clicked at Ayodhya Airport as they headed back to Mumbai.