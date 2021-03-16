A shocking incident came to light on Tuesday wherein a viral video alleged that several SpiceJet passengers on a Dubai-Delhi flight on March 11 had their valuables stolen after locks on their check-in bags were broken. SpiceJet has said that it is investigating the allegations concerning one of its flights, SG178 from Dubai to Delhi, but the allegations are baseless and not true.

The incident came to light after a video was making the rounds on the internet, wherein a person shooting the video is showing passengers checking their checked-in bags near Delhi Airport's luggage carousel. The person in the video can be heard asking passengers to check their bags and even asked two passengers if the locks on the bags were broken. The passengers replied saying the locks were broken, but nothing about stolen valuables was confessed on camera.

Not a single complaint of theft

SpiceJet, however, responded to the allegations saying not a single passenger on the SG178 flight has filed a complaint of theft. Nevertheless, it has committed to carry out a full investigation and even warned of legal action against anyone trying to malign the low-cost airline.

"This is with regards to a video on social media regarding alleged pilferage and broken baggage locks on SpiceJet flight SG178 from Dubai to Delhi on March 11. While SpiceJet takes this matter very seriously and is investigating it thoroughly, we want to clarify that not even a single passenger travelling on the said flight has filed a complaint of theft. SpiceJet reserves the right to take appropriate legal action against anyone trying to deliberately tarnish its image and mislead the public through fake videos/news on social media or on other platforms," SpiceJet spokesperson said in a statement to IBTimes.

Red flags

While the video has gone viral on social media and netizens are criticising the airlines for the lax security, there are a few red flags. Firstly, the incident happened on March 11 and the video was shared after 6 days. In fact, SpiceJet said not a single complaint of theft was filed in the last 6 days, which is usually the common practice when an item, especially a valuable one, goes missing from the luggage during flight transit. Our sources also confirmed that the person shooting the video was not on SG178 flight.

It is worth noting that Dubai Airport and Delhi Airport are under CCTV surveillance and any mischief or tampering with the luggage during transit is captured by the cameras. The airport authorities, not the airlines, is responsible for the check-in luggage during transit.

Watch the video below:

#PaxEx warning:



Don't keep valuables in check-in luggage while flying



SpiceJet investigating baggage pilferage incident on SG178 from Dubai to Delhi on March 11 #aviation pic.twitter.com/lMnZWtTdq8 — Arindam Majumder (@ari_maj) March 16, 2021

Best safety practices on flight

it is always recommended to carry valuables in hand luggage and never in check-in baggage. Even SpiceJet's travel itinerary, like other airlines, recommend passengers to carry all valuables such as camera, jewellery, cash, electronics, perishables items, etc and medication cabin baggage. The airline is to not be held responsible for any pilferage/damage to valuables in case they are carried in check-in baggage and it is passengers' risk to do so anyway.