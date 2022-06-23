All eyes are on Allu Arjun's Pushpa sequel. With expectations sky-high, there were rumours of Srivalli (Rashmika) dying in the second part of the franchise. However, producer Y Ravi Shankar saved fans from heartbreak by thrashing the reports as fake news. In an interview with a popular online media, the producer called the speculations as fake. He also confirmed that Srivalli will be alive in the sequel.

After the stupendous success of Pushpa: The Rise, the expectations around its sequel are high. With KGF sequel sweeping theatres, director Sukumar decided to halt the shoot and improvise the script for the pan-India audience. Reportedly, the director is planning to work on script enhancement for the next three to four months post which the shoot is likely to commence.

Producer Geeta Arts are planning to make the sequel a massive entertainer with high production value. The film will cross borders and have a multinational setting in which Allu Arjun will be challenged against all odds. Fahadh Faasil will play a pivotal role in 'Pushpa 2', and his character in the movie is expected to astound everyone.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika will once again pair up for this action thriller. The first part ended with Pushpa marrying Srivalli and Shekhawat (Fahadh) plotting revenge against them for the insult. The sequel will focus on Pushpa's emotional journey. The film's performance in the Hindi belt took the industry by a surprise.

The film grossed a whopping 365 crores at the box office. Meanwhile, Rashmika is using the delay as an opportunity to sign a slew of interesting projects. She is currently juggling between the sets of her Bollywood film Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and Thalapathy 66 with Vijay in Tamil. On the other Allu Arjun is taking time to chill with his family, though there are reports of the actor discussing projects with several directors, and nothing has been finalised yet. It looks like for time being both Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will work on their other projects until the script gets ready.