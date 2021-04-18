Karnataka is one of the worst-hit states by the second wave of COVID-19. With the rising number of COVID cases in the state, especially in Bengaluru, which is accounting for the majority of the fresh cases, there's a reported shortage of beds, drugs and medical oxygen.

After the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) wrote to Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudhakar highlighting an acute shortage of oxygen supply due to the increased demand in Bengaluru this week, the minister has responded with some data on medical oxygen production.

"As of now, thirteen hospitals reported that they will run out of their current stock of oxygen in the next 6 to 12 hours. Six hospitals said that they will run out of oxygen in under six hours. This is extremely worrying," Dr. Rajashekar Y. L., the secretary of PHANA said on Saturday evening.

No shortage of oxygen, beds, drugs

After strongly denying about the shortage of Remedesvir drug and beds in hospitals, Dr Sudhakar has now revealed that there is no shortage of medical oxygen in Karnataka.

"There are 7 medical oxygen production plants in Karnataka with a daily production capacity of 812 tonnes, while the medical oxygen utilised on Saturday was about 272.61 tonnes. So I appeal to everyone to not create unnecessary panic about shortage of medical oxygen in the state," Dr Sudhakar tweeted.

Meanwhile, Karnataka recorded its highest single-day spike on Sunday, reporting 17,489 fresh cases. Of these, 11,404 infections were reported from Bengaluru, which has consistently contributed to the majority of Karnataka cases.