Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said that all public beneficiary schemes introduced by his predecessor and former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will continue.

Chief Minister Yadav reiterated this while addressing a programme organised by the state government in Sehore district, in the presence of Union Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"The opposition (Congress) always questions our intention. In the presence of ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, let me make it clear that no scheme introduced during his tenure will be stopped. We together will make efforts to arrange adequate funds for all the schemes," CM Yadav said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also indicated that his government is considering for increasing monthly installment of 'Ladli Behna Yojana', the much-talked about women-centric scheme which was introduced by Shivraj Chouhan ahead of the state Assembly elections in 2023.

"Rakshabandhan festival is coming and let me take this opportunity to announce that Madhya Pradesh government is going to increase cash benefit to women under Ladli Behna Yojana up to Rs 3,000 against Rs 1,250 at present," Yadav said.

Sehore district, which is located near the state capital Bhopal, is home district of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and it falls under Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency being represented by him.

During the programme, Mohan Yadav and Shivraj Chouhan jointly laid the foundation of several projects worth more than Rs 130 crore.

While addressing the programme, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reiterated complete support and cooperation to CM Yadav, saying he believes that his successor would do a better job than him for the growth of the state.

"I am not the one who would say I have done this and that. I will be happier if Mohan Yadav do better than me for the people of Madhya Pradesh," Shivraj Singh Chouhan said while addressing a public rally in Sehore.

Meanwhile, he also mentioned that his padyatra carried out in his hometown Budhni was presented in a 'wrong way'. He said that some mediapersons had made assessments on their own.

"But, let me make it clear that the party's instructions are important. Mohan Yadav is Chief Minister, and I am Union Agriculture Minister," he said. Speaking further, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that being a public representative, he must come to visit the people of his constituency, and it should not be interpreted otherwise.

"But some mediapersons tried to speculate that in another way which was totally wrong," the Union Minister said.

He was referring to a two-day 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Padyatra' in the Vidisha constituency which was organised in May to highlight the welfare schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

Along with many of his supporters, his family members including son and daughter-in-law had also participated on the second day of padyatra.

With inputs from IANS.