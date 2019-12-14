Samsung Galaxy Fold is termed as one of the most innovative smartphones of 2019, garnering positive reviews from critics despite its sky-high price tag of $2,000 in the US or Rs 1,64,999 in India. But the flagship made headlines on Friday when the company said it sold 1 million of its foldable smartphones since launch in September. As it appears, it has not.

Multiple publication houses applauded Samsung's milestone of achieving 1 million sales for its pricey Galaxy Fold [REVIEW] in just a matter of a few months, which was twice the company's expectations for 2019. There was little room for scientism in what was reported as the announcement was made by none other than Samsung Electronics' President Young Sohn.

"And I think that the point is, we are selling a million of these products. There is a million people that want to use this product at $2,000," Sohn was quoted as saying during TechCrunch's Disrupt Berlin event.

Samsung denies selling a million Galaxy Folds

After the news of Samsung Galaxy Fold touching a million in sales was widely covered, a company representative has issued a clarification in the regard, which simply refutes to the notable achievement.

According to a report by Yonhap, Samsung said that the company spokesperson "may have confused the figure with the company's initial sales target for the year, emphasizing that sales of the tech firm's first foldable handset have not reached 1 million units."

While issuing a clarification, Samsung did not reveal how many units of Galaxy Fold it has sold so far. However, it was reported in October that Samsung sold 1,600 units of Galaxy Fold in just 30 minutes in India when the company had opened pre-sale for the phone. Due to the limited units available, Samsung had to close pre-bookings of the phone in the country, sources had revealed, IANS reported.

Even though Samsung hasn't reached 1 million for its Galaxy Fold, analysts predict the company is expected to sell up to 6 million units in 2020 and 20 million units in 2021, Choi Bo-young, an analyst at Kyobo Securities, said.

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold is one of the first few foldable smartphones we've ever witnessed. While the market for foldable phones is about to flourish and cost per unit is likely to go down, the Galaxy Fold makes a compelling argument as it is.

Samsung Galaxy Fold features a 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED display and a 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED cover display. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset paired with 12GB RAM and offers 512GB storage.

On the camera front, the handset sports a total of 6 cameras, three of which are primary. There's a 16MP ultra-wide lens paired with 12MP wide-angle OIS sensor and 12MP telephoto OIS sensor for primary shots. For selfies, users get two options - a single 10MP sensor on the cover display and dual 10MP+8MP sensors to be used in an unfolded state.

Under the hood, the phone packs a 4,380mAh battery with fast charging support, which is excellent to last a whole day. It runs Android 9 Pie-based One UI 1.5, has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, face unlock support among other standard connectivity features. Users also get a free pair of truly wireless earphones and a carbon fibre finish case for the phone.