It's been less than a week since Samsung's most ambitious Galaxy Fold went up for pre-order select global markets, while some reached the global media outlets for review. As it turns, the first generation flexible flagship smartphone is not that durable as previously considered.

I myself applauded the Samsung's inward foldable design of the Galaxy Fold, as it would protect the larger flexi-screen from daily wear tear and it also comes with small cover screen to call pick and message reading, compared to the Huawei Mate X, which folds outwards and much more vulnerable to scratches and even damage if it fell on the ground. And, mind you, the phones are expensive and screen replacement will leave you with a deep cut in the pocket.

Recently, Samsung also released a video revealing that the company tested the hinge mechanics and the flexible screen of the Galaxy Fold by folding it in and out 200,000 times, which is appreciable. However, several international tech reviewers who got their hands, earlier in the week, are complaining of the half-dead screens, also some instances the display seem to be cracking the middle, as above the folding point, rendering the screen unusable in just two days of usage.

After overcoming the PR nightmare of the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, Samsung had made strides in the last couple of years, but it may be undone by the Galaxy Fold, which many calling it the 'Fold Gate'.

Also, it can be noted that Samsung had reportedly issued an advisory to the reviewers that the Galaxy Fold's inner screen had a protective shield and should not be removed, but some ignored and apparently damaged the display.

Now, Samsung has started taking back the Galaxy Fold review units for an internal investigation and we just have to wait for a few days or week to really know the truth about the durability of the device's display.

Dear readers, will you be going ahead to buy Galaxy Fold for $1980 (approx. Rs 1,36,655) despite the complaints or wait for the results of the ongoing investigation? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.