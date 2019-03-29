After months of speculations, Samsung pulled the wraps off the company's most ambitious phone Galaxy Fold in the US in late February 2019. The initial reactions from the media, which had the opportunity to have a closer look at the path-breaking mobile were overwhelming.

In my personal opinion, Samsung Galaxy Fold is more practical compared to Huawei's Mate X for one sole reason, as the former folds inwards protecting the larger screen from daily wear tear and also had small cover screen to call pick and message reading, but the latter, folds outwards is vulnerable to scratches and even damage if it fell on the ground. And, mind the phones are expensive and screen replacement will leave you with a deep cut in the pocket.

However, there was one question which I and many tech critics were concerned about the longevity of the fold feature. Like all physical objects, over time, they tend to degrade and since the phones first generation phones, there are a lot of improvements needed, which the successor will be fine-tuned.

Now, Samsung has given us a sneak peek on the testing of the Galaxy Fold's flexible nature of the screen and how much bending and opening it can sustain. Having seen the video, I have no hesitation to say the South Korean company rightly deserves praise for the development of the Galaxy Fold. It has reportedly tested the device folding in and out for more than 200,000 times to make sure the Galaxy Fold lasts long and worth price it commands. It costs $1980 (approx. Rs 1,36,655).

"Naturally, given the smartphone's design, a Folding Test was a pivotal part of the Galaxy Fold's durability assessment. This test, which examines whether the Galaxy Fold can outlast 200,000 folds and unfolds (or around five years of use, if used 100 times a day), takes a full week to complete. While the extent of the test may seem like overkill to some, Samsung viewed it as vital to ensuring the durability of the device's hinged design and Infinity Flex Display," Samsung said in a statement.

After the Galaxy Note 7 fire fiasco, Samsung has made tremendous strides in terms of durability, reliability, safety in its products and it's fitting that Samsung is the world's number one smartphone brand. It can be noted that Samsung has confirmed to launch the Galaxy Fold in India in coming months.

Galaxy Fold can work both as a single-hand friendly mobile 4.6-inch HD+ AMOLED-based cover display and also turn in to a full-fledged tablet with 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED, when unfurled.

"Galaxy Fold opens smoothly and naturally, like a book, and closes flat and compact with a satisfying click. To achieve this, Samsung engineered a sophisticated hinge with multiple interlocking gears. This system is housed in a hidden enclosure for a seamless and elegant look", the company claims.

The demo in the event showed Galaxy Fold seamlessly without any flaws in terms of viewing content on the small cover screen and see the same interface on the wide flexible screen when opened. It also offers an industry first feature that allows users to multi-task three different apps on the same screen. It also has a big battery of 4,500mAh battery, which is more than enough for the whole day of work on the phone. With such a big screen and a cell, you are assured to have the best viewing experience while watching videos on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.

It has six cameras, one 10MP sensor on the cover display, two (10MP + 8MP depth sensor) inside the wide-screen and three (16MP + 12MP wide-angle +12MP depth) more on the rear-side, thus ensuring consumers can work the phone's camera the same as the any other mobile in the market and most importantly, they can capture remarkable images in detail.

Under-the-hood, it comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor with Android Pie OS, 12GB RAM and 512GB storage UFS 3.0.

