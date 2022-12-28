Bollywood actor Salman Khan turned 57 yesterday. The actor celebrated his birthday with the media, by cutting his birthday cake. Keeping up with tradition, Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan waved at the pool of fans who gathered outside his Galaxy apartment just to get a glimpse of the actor on his special day.

Salman Khan joyfully waved at fans who patiently waited outside his Galaxy apartment to get a glimpse of the actor.

Salman Khan's birthday is no less than a festival, fans from all across the globe flew down to Mumbai just to get a glimpse of their favourite actor. Starstruck fans even carried sweets, T-shirts, and huge posters of Salman along with them to make their favourite star's birthday extra special.

Most of them had gathered outside his residence from midnight of December 26 just to wish Bhaijaan. After spending his birthday with the paparazzi and his industry friends, Salman Khan greeted his fans who gathered outside his house in the evening. Salman waved to them from the balcony of his Galaxy apartment as they wished the actor on his birthday, the crowd cheered seeing Salman and his family on the balcony. In no time, fans started to gather in large numbers, which eventually blocked the traffic near Bandra and caused discomfort for passers-by. It was getting unmanageable for the cops to handle the crowd as they thronged in huge numbers. To combat the situation, police had to allegedly resort to lathi-charge to control it.

As fans swelled up in humongous numbers, cops resorted to lathi-charge

Videos and pictures of cops controlling the unmanageable crowd outside Salman Khan's residence have gone viral.

The video shows police shoeing the fans away with sticks.

Fans and netizens on social media reacted to Mumbai police restoring to lathi charge to control the situation

A fan commented, "Lathi charge nahi hona chahiye......Agar fans na honge to Ye Actor log road pe aa jayega (There should not be lathi-charge, if there are no fans, the actors will come on road)."

Another wrote, "unke fan jitne h sab Dil se bahut mante h Bhaijaan ko (his fans really love him from heart)."

The third user said, "Logo ko unki Berozgaari ka ehsaas dilaate hue Mumbai Police (Police trying to remind people of how unemployed they are)."

"They were going crazy and it was totally an outrage and to control them police has to do laathi charge," mentioned the fourth user.

The fifth user said, "Har baar ka he theatres me bi yahi sab hota tha jab jab Salman ki movie release hoti thi crazy fan's he salmaians (these people are the ones who dances in theatres while watching his movies)."

A few hours later, Salman shared a picture on Instagram and thanked his fans and well-wishers for being there throughout his journey. He captioned the picture as, , "Thank you all...(sic)"

Professional front

Salman Khan will be seen in the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan the movie is slated to be released in theatres in April of next year. Salman Khan will also be seen in the film Tiger 3, reuniting Salman with Katrina Kaif.