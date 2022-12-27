Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who turns 57 today, made a dashing Dabaang entry for his midnight birthday celebrations. Just before joining the party with his family and friends, the actor celebrated his birthday by cutting a cake with paparazzi waiting at the venue.

After two years of muted celebrations, Salman Khan is celebrating his birthday in Mumbai with his friends from the industry and family amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This time the actor has skipped his special birthday celebration at his Panvel farmhouse as his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma hosts his daughter Ayat and Salman Khan and a birthday bash at his residence

Dual celebration

Salman hosted a joint party with his sister Arpita Khan's daughter Ayat Sharma, who shares her birthday with the actor, and turned three on Tuesday. For the unversed, Ayat who turned 3 today was born on December 27, 2019.

Star-studded birthday bash

From Kartik Aaryan, Iulia Vantur, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Arbaaz and Sohail Khan among others arrived in style for Salman Khan's birthday bash.

Among the host of celebs, including Pooja Hegde, Suniel Shetty, Tabu, Sangeeta Bijlani, who attended Salman's birthday party, Shah Rukh Khan's late-night entry grabbed the most attention.

SRK's late-night entry at Salman's bash

Some friendships in Bollywood are timeless and ageless. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have been friends for decades. SRK joined Salman Khan's midnight bash. Both of them twinned in black and looked handsome as ever, the videos and photos of Shah Rukh and Salman lovingly greeting each other at the party are going viral.

SRK hugs Salman Khan

While social media is flooded with birthday wishes, messages, blessings and greetings for Bollywood's Bhaijaan, let us take a look at what SRK and Salman have to say about Salman and SRK's hug.

Fans go gaga over their timeless friendship

A user said, "Karan Arjun Ki Jodi."

Another user mentioned, " Friendship is the only cement that will hold the world together and only selfless relation .God bless you both and your friendship ."

The third user mentioned, "The best intimate and close friendship in Bollywood."

Professional front

Salman Khan will be seen in the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan the movie is slated to be released in theatres in April of next year. Salman Khan will also be seen in the film Tiger 3, reuniting Salman with Katrina Kaif. While Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Pathaan.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh and Salman are to appear together once again in Pathaan.