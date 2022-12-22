After the success of Pathaan's first song Besharam Rang, the makers and Shah Rukh Khan dropped the second song from his upcoming movie titled Jhoome Jo Pathaan featuring Deepika Padukone.

Jhoome Jo Pathaan is a peppy dance number, and just like the first song, the second song of the film was shot in picturesque European locations. It's visually appealing and the foot-tapping beats will instantly make you want to hit the dance floor. Crooned by Arijit Singh, Shah Rukh and Deepika's electrifying chemistry will make your jaws drop. Shah Rukh Khan once again flaunts his six-pack abs with panache, while Deepika amps up the glam quotient.

Fans can't stop grooving to Jhoome Jo Pathaan

Ever since the makers unveiled the song, SRKians have been going gaga over SRK's toned body at the age of 57. A section of fans is showering love on Deepika and SRK's on-screen chemistry.

On Shah Rukh Khan's fit body in the song

A fan wrote, "Until my last breath, I'll appreciate this hard work!!"

Another mentioned, "That majestic walk & the moment you realize that you're going to see it all on the big screen. "

While the third one was of the view, "Daddy Pathaan, I will bite your biscuit bars and eat you raw they are not even biscuits biscuit factories... they are big pav ke Dukaan. So pumped and so big and ... who makes such insane an and sexy body. You should never wear a shirt."

On sizzling chemistry

A user, "What a tune! What a music video, Team #Pathaan you guys have done it once again!! And Shah... you're looking... #JhoomeJoPathaan."

Another mentioned, "The most cinematic song, shot in the most picturesque locations and with the fiery dance moves and lyrics that already has us grooving to the tunes!"

Third mentioned, "His looks in Pathaan is going to start new trends. he is looking at shah sexy at 57 #JhoomeJoPathaan."

The fourth user, "It's his ERA, it's his WORLD, it's just HIM....NO COMPETITION!!!"

The fifth mentioned, "#JhoomeJoPathaan is definitely much better than #BesharamRang. Beats on point and have mass choreography and even better lyrics. This will play at the end of the movie, during the credits. A song to justify the aura of #Pathaan."

About the song

Speaking about the song director Siddharth says, "When we were planning Jhoome Jo Pathaan, I was clear that we should have Arijit Singh sing for Shah Rukh Khan. He is the number one singer of our country and we wanted him to sing for the number one evergreen superstar of our country! Arijit has weaved magic with his charismatic voice in this dance number that sees SRK and Deepika let their hair down and groove to the music."

Tumne mohabbat karni hai….humne mohabbat ki hai….Iss dil ke ‘alava kisi se bhi, na humne ijaazat li hai!!! Let’s jhoomo!! #JhoomeJoPathaan song out now- https://t.co/Dh94HTwWi2 pic.twitter.com/rrI3DFp2Cs — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 22, 2022

Talking about the music of Pathaan, the director avers, "Music plays a very vital role in my films and fortunately the music of my films have always been well-reviewed. I have only tried to entertain people with the music of my film and I'm very, very particular about it because it adds a lot of value to the film and the viewing experience of audiences who are paying money to come and watch the films that we make. Jhoome Jo Pathaan is a song that I'm very proud of and extremely confident about. I think audiences will find it irresistible to dance to the beats!"

Watch the full song below:

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, and Deepika Padukone the film also stars John Abraham. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is set to release on Jan 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.