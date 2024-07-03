Reacting to the BJP's resignation demand over his alleged involvement in the irregularities in the tribal welfare Board and Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah maintained on Wednesday that he would not quit as he had no role in it.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Wednesday, CM Siddaramaiah stated, "Did the BJP government hand over even one case to the CBI when we demanded it? Why are they seeking CBI investigation in every case? Why should we hand over the investigation to the CBI?"

CM Siddaramaiah added, "The earlier BJP government framed the rules that those who lost land should be compensated with 50 percent of sites. The BJP is now claiming that the rule has been misused. To find out whether the provision has been misused or not, we are conducting an enquiry."

"Second, all sites that were allotted by the MUDA have been kept under suspension, so where is the loss to the government?" CM Siddaramaiah asked.

"The officers who distributed these sites got transferred over time and an enquiry is being conducted through senior IAS officers. After getting the report we will initiate action," CM Siddaramaiah said.

"Why should I resign and what is my role in those scams? Will Leader of Opposition, R Ashoka resign as soon as charges are levelled against him? He had secured bail following charges in the Akrama-Sakrama Scheme and he had also appealed for quashing the matter against him. Will he resign from his post in this backdrop?" CM Siddaramaiah stated.

The CM added that the tribal welfare Board case had been handed over to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the Karnataka government had taken the resignation of Minister B Nagendra even though his name was not mentioned in the suicide note of an officer of the Board alleging political pressure.

"The CBI and ED are looking into matters connected with banking in the tribal welfare Board scam. What further action needs to be taken? The BJP is protesting without any issue.

"Without any SIT report against Minister for Medical Education Sharan Prakash Patil and tribal welfare Board Chairman, Basavaraja Daddal, how can action be initiated against them," he questioned.

Karnataka BJP leaders, including state President BY Vijayendra and R Ashoka, were detained by Karnataka Police on Wednesday morning while preparing to march to the CM's residence.

(With inputs from IANS)