Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh never miss out on a chance to give their fans and followers major couple goals. Together, they are a power couple who have been ruling the box office and have also been very strong in their personal lives as well. However, internet users recently got to thinking if it was wrong of Deepika to not post anything for Ranveer's birthday or congratulate him on the first look launch of his upcoming film 'Dhurandhar.' While some questioned Deepika, most others came out in her support and stated that social media formalities are not everything.

On Monday, Redditors got into a debate about why Deepika chose not to post anything for Ranveer's birthday or even share the first look video of his upcoming film. A post on the popular social media site went viral, where a user had called the actress a hypocrite for not hyping her husband on his special day.

The user wrote, "Isn't Deepika being a hypocrite?" along with which they shared a statement writing, "Deepika didn't even post Ranveer's new movie look or something and didn't even wish him happy birthday, meanwhile Ranveer always goes goo goo gaa gaa for her. Maybe she should appreciate her husband a little," leaving the floor open for discussion.

A comment on the viral thread read, "Even Ranveer didn't post anything about Fighter, social media is not everything," to which a person replied, saying, "Yes, we are giving way too much weightage to what these celebrities are doing on social media. People who are reasonably happy don't even post that often about their lives."

A Reddit user mentioned, "Woh apna khud ka movie ka trailer same day post nahi karti. she does it a day or two later. Usually their birthday anniversary photos come much later. But they make sure they spend their special days together. Ultimately, that's what matters. And also it's not compulsory that they have to display everything on social media. If they want to, they can; if they don't, that's also fine. This birthday is definitely extra special, the first birthday of Ranveer as a dad," while another wrote, "You guys don't know these people; please stop being parasocial."

Usually, Deepika is often mocked for not being as active as Ranveer is in the relationship, but this time around, it was a breath of fresh air to witness netizens fighting it amongst themselves and supporting the actress for her choices. With celebrities being extremely accessible and social media being the pinnacle of communication, many times, internet users take offense when they notice a particular star not being the way they want them to be, which eventually leads to trolling.

The actress was recently embroiled in another controversy over her so-called demand to only work for 8 hours for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming project. While many celebrities came out in her support, claiming her demand to be absolutely right, Vanga was upset and had Triptii Dimri fill in for Deepika's role opposite Prabhas.