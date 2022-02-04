Days after Delhi High Court questioned the city government on the order making it mandatory to wear a mask while a person is driving in a car alone and why is it allowed, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has eased COVID curbs, which is of particular interest to solo drivers. Wearing a face mask while driving alone in Delhi is no longer mandatory, as per new rules issued in the interest of dipping COVID cases in the national capital.

Earlier, driving without a face mask alone would fetch a hefty penalty of Rs 2,000. Commuters have raised their objection to the absurdity of the law. Speaking on the curb, even the bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh asked: "Why don't you withdraw it? It is absurd actually. You are sitting in your own car and you must wear the mask."

On April 7, last year, the High Court had said it is mandatory to wear a mask in a vehicle during the pandemic, even if its driver is the only one in the vehicle. As per the new order, solo drivers can now commute in their private cars without a face mask.

DDMA relaxes COVID curbs

Other COVID curbs have also been eased. Read below: