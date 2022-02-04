Days after Delhi High Court questioned the city government on the order making it mandatory to wear a mask while a person is driving in a car alone and why is it allowed, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has eased COVID curbs, which is of particular interest to solo drivers. Wearing a face mask while driving alone in Delhi is no longer mandatory, as per new rules issued in the interest of dipping COVID cases in the national capital.
Earlier, driving without a face mask alone would fetch a hefty penalty of Rs 2,000. Commuters have raised their objection to the absurdity of the law. Speaking on the curb, even the bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh asked: "Why don't you withdraw it? It is absurd actually. You are sitting in your own car and you must wear the mask."
On April 7, last year, the High Court had said it is mandatory to wear a mask in a vehicle during the pandemic, even if its driver is the only one in the vehicle. As per the new order, solo drivers can now commute in their private cars without a face mask.
DDMA relaxes COVID curbs
Other COVID curbs have also been eased. Read below:
- The night curfew in the national capital will now start from 11 PM instead of 10 PM and will continue till 5 AM.
- Schools, colleges and gyms can be now opened in Delhi.
- Schools will be opened in a phased manner. For Class 9 to 12, the schools will reopen on February 7.
- The offline classes of the nursery to Class 8 students will begin from February 14.
- Teachers need to be mandatorily vaccinated.
- Offices will be able to function with 100% attendance.
- Malls, market complexes and all shops dealing with non-essential goods and services can operate between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. without odd-even restrictions.