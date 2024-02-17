Hema Malini and Dharmendra's elder daughter Esha Deol recently announced separation from her husband Bharat Takhtani. The actor's divorce has come as a shocker for everyone, as she was happily married for over 11 years.

However, recent reports suggest that Dharmendra wants Esha to rethink her decision to part ways with Bharat.

A source by Bollywood Life claimed, that Dharmendra is unhappy. He is of the view that "No parents can be happy seeing their children's family being broken. Even Dharmendra ji is a father and one can understand his pain. It's not that he is against his daughter's decision to get separated but what's her to rethink over it."

The source further noted, "He is indeed sad, and that's the reason he wants them to reconsider getting separated. Esha and Bharat have two daughters Radhya and Miraya. They are very close to their grandparents paternal and maternal. Separation affects the kids badly and hence Dharamji feels if the marriage can be saved they should."

Earlier this month, Esha and Bharat in a joint statement said, "We have mutually & amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children are and will be of utmost importance to us. We would appreciate that our privacy is respected throughout."

A report in Zoom claimed that Esha and Bharat's divorce did not surprise anyone in the family because it 'was brewing for a while'. It further reported that Esha's mother and veteran actress Hema Malini is in support of her daughter's decision and does not want to talk about it.

About Esha and Bharat's love story

Bharat and Esha both studied in different schools, and they crossed paths during an inter-school competition. Earlier, in an interview with News18, while talking about her love story, the actress said, "I was in Jamnabai Narsee School, and Bharat was studying at Learner's Academy in Bandra. That was one school that had good-looking boys in Bandra. We met at the inter-school competition called Cascade which was hosted by my school. I wrote my phone number on a piece of tissue and gave it to him. I had braces back then. I always say he truly loved me with braces on. He found me cute."