Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's chemistry has always been through the roof. From their love story, hush-hush wedding, social media PDA to the grand wedding ceremony few years after the birth of their son; everything seems nothing less than a film's script. Now, Natasa has shared some steamy pictures with cricketer Hardik Pandya.

Social media not pleased

Netizens were not pleased with the couple's social media PDA and many urged Pandya to focus on the upcoming World Cup. "I thought The Weeknd & Bella Hadid got back together for a sec," wrote one user. "Brohh lg raha hai 1or baby pandya aayega (seems like one more baby Pandya is coming)," another user wrote. "Pehle ye krlo pandya bhai worldcup to roj hota hai practice kbhi bhi kr lenge (First you do this Pandya bhai worldcup keeps happening everyday you can practice anytime)," commented a netizen.

More comments follow

"Cricket se bhatak chuka h ladka (this boy has lost interest in cricket)," a netizen commented. "Brightness badhao to ladki gayab or brightness ghatao to ladka gayab (Increase brightness girl disappears, decrease brightness boy disappears)," an Instagram user wrote. "Ye bhai alg hi cricketer h is k trh harkat koi cricketer nhi krta India me (No other Indian cricketer behaves like this)," another Instagram user wrote.

It was back in 2020 that Hardik Pandya surprised the world by proposing to Natasa Stankovic. Natasa has worked in several Hindi album songs. The couple has a son named Agastya.