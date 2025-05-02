The first-ever WAVES Summit 2025 is being held in Mumbai from May 1 to 4. On the opening day, filmmaker and producer Karan Johar hosted a conversation with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. During this candid chat, Shah Rukh Khan opened up like never before, sharing insights into his struggles, his film journey, and more. He also addressed the ongoing nepotism debate.

Highlights of what SRK said at the WAVES summit 2025

Speaking to Karan Johar and Deepika Padukone on the insider vs. outsider debate, Shah Rukh said, "I have a problem with the distinction of insider and outsider. It is important to make space in any world, any industry. If you pity yourself, then you will not be able to make your way into the industry. No world gives a damn about you. When I came to the film industry, I believed this was my world, and the industry embraced me with open arms."

He also spoke about Deepika embracing motherhood, expressing warmth and admiration.

"I think the role that she (Deepika Padukone) is going to play the best, Inshaallah, is that of a mother now with Dua. I think she is really, really going to be a wonderful mother."

Addressing the notion that "it's lonely at the top," Shah Rukh added, "You know, you're asked if it's lonely at the top. I would just like to tell everyone here—those who are young and have kids, even those who are my age and have kids—you will never be lonely if you can make your children laugh. And those who don't have children, if you can make your parents laugh, you will never be lonely."

He humorously added that his children don't take him seriously when he tries to discipline them:

"Main itna funny hoon mere bachchon ke liye (My kids think I'm so funny) that even when I scold or try to discipline them... I also scolded Deepika while shooting Om Shanti Om. When I say something like, 'Listen, you have to sleep by 10 o'clock,' what do they do? 'Oh my god, S R K!' So, I am a joke in my house."

The four-day summit, held at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC) in Mumbai, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. The event is being attended by several major film personalities from across India, including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Hema Malini, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, and others. Shah Rukh and Deepika's session was one of the key highlights, moderated with charm and insight by Karan Johar.