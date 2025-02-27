No one can stop 'Telangana Rising': CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday reiterated his resolve to make the state a trillion-dollar economy, asserting that no one can stop 'Telangana Rising'.

Stating that Hyderabad is the fastest-growing city in the country, he said within a year after coming to power, his government has attracted massive investment from both India and abroad.

In his address at the inauguration of the global delivery centre of HCLTech in Madhapur here, Revanth Reddy stated that many people were not sure when he gave the slogan of 'Telangana Rising'.

"No one can stop Telangana Rising. People were also sceptical about Hyderabad Rising. Today, the entire world is witnessing it," he said.

The Chief Minister said when he said that Hyderabad's competition is not with Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru or Chennai, some said that it would be a big dream. "Today, we have made Hyderabad number one in EV adoption, promoting the state as a hub of data centres, green energy, life sciences, biotechnology, skill development, manufacturing, and agri-processing."

"Some people differed with my resolve to make Telangana a one trillion-dollar GDP state. They said it was not possible. After MoUs worth Rs 41,000 crore and Rs 1.78 lakh crore were signed during two Davos trips, they realised that my aim is noteworthy," he added.

He asserted that the state government has been entering MoUs with multinational companies and inaugurating new facilities as per the agreements all through the year.

Revanth Reddy mentioned that a few days ago, he launched a new technology and innovation centre of Amgen, one of the world's largest life sciences companies, hosted one of the world's best conferences, BioAsia and today is inaugurating the new campus of HCL.

"Telangana state and the city of Hyderabad are developing at the fastest pace in the country. It is a proud moment that Telangana attracted the highest investments from domestic and multinational companies in just a year and also became number one in job creation. Telangana is endowed with the highest artificial intelligence and the lowest inflation," he said.

Revanth Reddy said that as a global company, HCL Tech is a pride of India. He noted that the company is operating in 60 countries with over 2.2 lakh employees and creating world-class technology in digital, engineering, cloud and AI.

Minister for Information Technology and Industry D. Sridhar Babu, Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and top executives of HCL were present on the occasion.

(With inputs from IANS)