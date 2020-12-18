As the country is still reeling under the effect of coronavirus pandemic, Bengaluru is looking forward to the new year celebrations. But seems like the city will have to miss the usual New Year eve celebrations.

The new year extravaganza in clubs, pubs and restaurants among other places have been banned with the state government. Special DJ dance programmes and parties for four days from December 30 will be banned as the number of cases hit 9.05 lakh as with 15,205 active cases.

Karnataka govt issues order

The government issued an order prohibiting such programmes between December 30 and January 2 at clubs, pubs, restaurants and other places where people gather for new year celebrations, citing the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

The order issued by Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar said, "Keeping in mind public health, there is a need to celebrate Christmas and New Year in a simple and meaningful way. In the wake of this mass parties have been banned across the state at public places, establishments and places where large crowds gather without maintaining social distancing."

However, there will be no restrictions on pubs, clubs and restaurants in carrying out normal operations in a routine way, the order said.

On hugging and handshakes during NYE

Ahead of Christmas and New Year, the government also issued a set of guidelines, including barring public from making handshakes or hugging during the celebrations.

The guidelines, which also mandated the use of green crackers alone during the festivities, will be effective from December 20 till January 2 and were aimed at controlling the spread of the pandemic.

Gathering on roads and public places prohibited

Gathering of people at public places and roads for celebrations stands prohibited, but normal routine activities can be carried out at these places.

In the guidelines, the Police Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners have been given the authority to impose more restrictions at certain specific roads or places in their jurisdiction.