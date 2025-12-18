'No need to worry about egg consumption': K'taka Health Minister on questions about quality

Allaying concerns over the safety of eggs available in Karnataka, state Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Thursday that there is no anxiety or concern regarding egg consumption.

He made the statement while answering a query during the Question and Answer session in the Assembly raised by senior BJP leader V. Sunil Kumar.

"There should be no anxiety. One company has been alleged to have used antibiotics. The Centre's Food Safety Department and state government agencies are looking into the matter," the minister said.

He further stated that last year, 147 egg samples were tested, of which only one sample failed the quality test, while all others were found to be safe. "In this background, schoolchildren and people across the state can consume eggs without any concern. Eggs are good for health," he added.

It can be noted that social media claims suggested that some eggs contained potentially harmful substances nitrofuran and nitroimidazole that could cause cancer, leading to public anxiety. Taking the anxiety prevailing across the state seriously, the government issued directions to collect egg samples and conduct tests.

Minister Dinesh had stated that if, during the tests conducted in response to the suspicions raised about eggs, any carcinogenic substances are detected, strict legal action would be taken against those responsible.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Harish Poonja raised a question in the Assembly addressed to Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa regarding teachers bearing additional expenses due to the recent increase in the prices of eggs and bananas.

He pointed out that the government provides Rs 5 per egg, while the current market price is around Rs 7.50 per egg. This, he said, is forcing teachers and school development committee members to bear the extra cost.

"For example, in Venur High School, where hundreds of students are enrolled, teachers are spending around Rs 15,000 to cover the additional cost of eggs and bananas. This has become a burden on teachers. On one hand, they have to teach, and on the other, they have to arrange money," MLA Poonja said, appealing to the Education Minister to address the issue.

Responding to this, Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa said he is also under pressure regarding the issue of eggs. "We are providing eggs to ensure students receive proper nutrition. The government is bearing the cost for eggs on two days, while industrialist Azim Premji is providing Rs 1,591 crore to supply eggs for the remaining four days to schoolchildren," he said.

He added that discussions are ongoing with Azim Premji and that the response has been positive. "By the next academic year, we will try to resolve this issue," the minister said.

Speaker U.T. Khader intervened and asked what the government would do if the prices of eggs and bananas increase further, advising the government to hold talks with the egg sellers' association.

Senior BJP MLA S. Suresh Kumar demanded that two days be reserved in the Assembly to discuss issues related to education and schoolchildren.

Minister Madhu Bangarappa assured the House that the issue related to eggs would be resolved at the earliest.

(With inputs from IANS)