A soldier is a soldier! Keeping in mind the common identity and true ethos of the Indian Army, from August 1 of this year, all officers with the rank of Brigadier and above will wear a common uniform. This means, no more maroon berets or regiment belts for Brigadiers and officers of higher ranks. They will now all don a standard uniform.

The new rule marks a departure from the current practice where officers of different ranks decorate their uniform with symbolic accoutrements that signify their respective ranks and Arms and Regiments within the force.

The rationale behind the change

Following lengthy and detailed deliberations, the decision was taken during the Army Commanders Conference last month. While there are many factors behind the change, significant being that officers of the rank Brigadier and above are largely posted at headquarters or establishments; where officers from across Arms and Services function together.

Officers holding the rank Brigadier and above are those who have already commanded units or battalions and have now been posted at establishments or headquarters. Thus a standard uniform will further ensure uniformity, common identity and be more in sync with the ethos and spirit of the Indian Army. While all the senior rank officers will have uniformity but there is no change in the uniform of officers of the rank of colonel and below.

Who gets to wear what?

It is not beret and regiment belts that will go, but even lanyard too. Further, every aspect of the uniform will be standardised and common for the senior officers. The headgear, shoulder rank badges, gorget patches, belt and shoes of senior officers of flag rank will also be standardised.

Para officers will have to let go of their maroon beret on becoming a Brigadier. Armoured Officers will also not wear their specific belt.

Why the different accoutrements in the first place?

Different types of accoutrements and uniform are made specific to different Arms, Regiments and Services in the Indian Army. This is not just for distinct identity but also to foster camaraderie, sense of belonging, and regimental ethos for junior leadership. At the unit or battalion level, a strong bond and distinct identity are both important within the same regiment.