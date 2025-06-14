Bollywood diva Disha Patani celebrated her 33rd birthday on June 13 with her close friends. The actor's Instagram and Twitter accounts were flooded with heartfelt wishes from fans and fellow celebrities.

Disha took to social media to reshare several birthday wishes on her Instagram Stories. She later treated her fans to a series of pictures and videos, offering a sneak peek into her fun-filled celebration.

In one of the videos, Disha is seen cutting her birthday cake while her friends surprise her with a hilarious rendition of the 'Happy Birthday' song. Mouni Roy can be seen singing and teasing Disha with the cheeky lyrics, "Many boyfriends to you. No man deserves you. Nobody deserves you, period. No man deserves you."

The birthday song left Disha in splits. Sharing the moments on Instagram, the actress captioned the post, "Blessed and so grateful."

In the carousel shared by Disha, she is seen cutting her birthday cake while wearing a plunging neckline pink outfit. She posed with four cakes and several bouquets of flowers placed in front of her. Another picture shows her lovingly posing with her pet dog.

Other photos from her birthday show Disha stepping out for lunch with friends, visiting an old-age home, and seeking blessings at a temple with her best friend, Mouni Roy. A video from the celebration captures singer Stebin Ben performing Atif Aslam's Tere Bin, with Disha singing along during the intimate gathering.

Friends and fans of DIsha took to social media and wished her

Tiger Shroff's mother, Ayesha Shroff, commented, "Cuuuuuuuuuutest!!!"

While Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Happy happy birthday, darling."

Krishna Shroff also showered love with several red heart emojis.

Disha and Tiger Shroff were rumoured to be dating for a long time; they reportedly parted ways in 2022. Despite their breakup, Disha continues to share a strong and affectionate bond with Tiger's sister, Krishna.

Meanwhile, Disha is known for her bold fashion choices and often sets Instagram ablaze with her stunning bikini pictures.

