Disha Patani is known for her bold fashion choices and never fails to stun her fans with her drop-dead gorgeous appearances at events. Her Instagram handle is a treasure trove of sizzling photoshoots, from red carpet moments to her latest beach vacations.

Recently, Disha attended the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix in Europe, and what truly wowed fans was her outfit. The actress turned heads in a daring backless plunge wrap top from Jaded London, priced at Rs 7,050, paired with street-style colossus jeans from the same brand worth Rs 11,000. The deep neckline of the top offered a subtle glimpse of cleavage, while a criss-cross pattern wrapped stylishly around her waist. A gold chain at the front added a touch of '90s glam to the look.

Not stopping there, the Bharat actress elevated her ensemble with Gucci's rectangular frame sunglasses worth Rs 54,476, blending cool and classy effortlessly.

Last week, Disha took to Instagram to share sizzling bikini pictures from a beach vacation, further raising the temperature online.

Netizens quickly drew comparisons between Disha and Kiara Advani, who recently made headlines for donning a bikini in the upcoming Hrithik Roshan starrer War 3. Some speculated that Disha dropped her bikini carousel to overshadow Kiara's ongoing War 2 buzz.

Coming back to the Monaco Grand Prix, Disha wasn't the only celebrity in attendance. Stars like Bridgerton's Simone Ashley, Sofia Vergara, Jeff Bezos, and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez were also spotted at the event.