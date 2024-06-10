Ever since Kangana Ranaut was slapped by a CISF constable at the Chandigarh airport, several celebs have come out to speak on the matter. While celebs like Vishal Dadlani, Nakuul Mehta supported the CISF constable, stars like Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi, Adhyayan and Shekhar Suman have condemned the attack.

Shabana Azmi's tweet

Shabana Azmi condemned the attack and said that none of us would be safe if security personnels were to take law into their own hands. "I have no love lost for #Kangana Ranaut. But I can't find myself joining this chorus of celebrating "the slap". If security personnel start taking law into their hands none of us can be safe," Shabana Azmi wrote.

Anupam Kher condemns attack

"Mujhe bara afsos hua. Ek mahila k saath ek mahila k dwaara jo apne position ka fayeda uthakar is tarah ki harqat ki, bilkul ghalat hai. Iski kanooni karwaayi honi chahiye. Unka koi bhi rosh hai, main yeh nahi keh raha hoon k inka rosh nhi ho sakta jisne aesa kiya, but yeh apne audhe ka ya position ka fayeda uthakar nahi karna chahiye," Anupam Kher said at an event.

(I felt regret. One lady misbehaved with another lady by taking advantage of her position, that's utterly wrong. This should be legally investigated. Its not that she can't have a grudge or complaint but taking advantage of one's position is wrong)

"Not only because now Kangana in an MP or actress, Kangana is a woman. I think any kind of violence towards anybody, forget about women, isn't right. Kal ho koi bhi kisi ko bhi kisi bhi baat pe is tarah ki harkat kar sakta hai aur bahana bana sakta hai. Ghalat baat hai (Anyone can make an excuse tomorrow for such an attack. This is wrong)," he further said.