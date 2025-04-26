In the wake of the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed lives of 26 civilians, the Government of India has issued a strong advisory to all media outlets, digital platforms, and social media users, urging them to refrain from live coverage of defence operations and movement of security forces.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, citing critical national security concerns, warned that real-time visuals, "sources-based" reports, or any premature dissemination of operational details could inadvertently aid hostile elements and put lives at risk. The government is currently pursuing an intensive operation to track down the terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam attack, making information control even more crucial.

Drawing lessons from past incidents such as the Kargil War, the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, and the Kandahar hijacking, the advisory stressed that unrestricted media coverage during sensitive operations has previously had unintended and adverse consequences on national interests.

The Ministry reiterated the existing Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021, specifically Rule 6(1)(p), which prohibits live coverage of anti-terrorist operations. Coverage must be limited strictly to official briefings by designated government officers until the operation concludes. Violations are liable for action under the said rules.

"Beyond compliance with the law, this is a moral responsibility shared by all stakeholders to protect the security and operational effectiveness of our forces," the advisory emphasized.

As security forces intensify efforts to neutralize the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack, the government has called for heightened vigilance, sensitivity, and responsible reporting across all media and digital platforms.