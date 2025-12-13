Notwithstanding demands from the ruling National Conference and other political parties, the Union Territory administration on Saturday released the unchanged list of public holidays for the year 2026.

The ruling National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peoples Conference, Communist Party of India (Marxist), and several other groups have been demanding the restoration of holidays on July 13 and December 5.

Since the National Conference returned to power in Jammu and Kashmir following the 2024 Assembly elections, the demand to restore holidays on July 13 (Martyrs' Day) and December 5 (birth anniversary of Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah)—which were removed from the official holiday list after the abrogation of Article 370—has gained momentum. Leaders of the ruling NC and other parties have been vociferously pressing for their reinstatement.

However, the Jammu and Kashmir Government on Saturday notified the official holiday calendar for 2026, detailing provincial, local, restricted, and bank holidays across the Union Territory through two separate government orders issued by the General Administration Department (GAD).

The calendar specifies holidays applicable to the Kashmir and Jammu provinces, along with district- and tehsil-specific local holidays, and bank holidays notified under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

In the Kashmir province, provincial holidays will be observed on the Friday following Shab-i-Miraj, Urs Shah-i-Hamdan Sahib on January 23, 2026, Mela Khir Bhawani on June 22, 2026, and Urs Sheikh Noor-ud-Din Sahib on October 8, 2026. In the Jammu province, Lohri on January 13, 2026, and Guru Ravi Dass Ji's birthday on February 1, 2026, have been notified as provincial holidays.

The government has also announced several local holidays limited to specific districts and tehsils. In Jammu district, Mahavir Jayanti on March 26, Mela Bahu Fort on March 31, and Good Friday on April 3 will be observed as local holidays. Kishtwar district will observe Urs Shah Farid-ud-Din Sahib on June 21 and Sarthal Devi Ji Yatra on July 21 and 22. Bhaderwah and Bhalla tehsils will observe Kailash Yatra on September 9 and 10 and Mela Pat on September 18 and 19. Urs Shah Asrar-ud-Din Sahib on November 10 will be a local holiday in Kishtwar, Doda, and Ramban districts.

Restricted holidays listed in the order include Parshuram Jayanti, Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjun Dev Ji, Kabir Jayanti, and Raksha Bandhan. The government has clarified that all Muslim holidays will be subject to the appearance of the moon.

Meanwhile, another order outlines holidays to be observed by banks and financial institutions in 2026 under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. These include Republic Day, Mahashivratri, Holi (in the Jammu province), Shab-i-Qadr, Eid-ul-Fitr, Baisakhi, Eid-ul-Azha, Independence Day, Eid-i-Milad-un-Nabi, Janmashtami, Gandhi Jayanti, Accession Day, Diwali, Guru Nanak Dev Ji's birthday, and Christmas, among others.

Reacting to the decision, a senior National Conference leader told The International Business Times, "We were expecting the government to include December 5 and July 13 in the list of holidays, but unfortunately, the wishes and aspirations of the people were ignored." However, he added that the Lieutenant Governor's administration cannot undermine the contribution of the great political leader, Sheikh Mohammad Abdulla,h through such tactics.

Authority to Declare Holidays Rests with Centre: Omar

On the eve of the birth anniversary of National Conference founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, on December 4, clarified that the authority to declare public holidays in the Union Territory rests with the Central government, stressing that the present elected administration has limited control over such decisions.

He made the remarks amid renewed debate over declaring an official holiday to commemorate Sheikh Abdullah, stating that the late leader's legacy does not depend on government proclamations. "Sheikh Abdullah lives in the hearts of the people, irrespective of whether a holiday is declared," he told reporters.

Omar Abdullah also urged the Union government to expedite the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, arguing that only a fully empowered elected government can take autonomous decisions on matters such as public holidays and broader administrative policy. "Statehood must be restored at the earliest so that a government with full authority can meet the aspirations of the people," he added.

Holidays on July 13 and December 5 Deleted in 2019

In a significant decision taken by the Lieutenant Governor's administration on December 28, 2019, the two state holidays on July 13 and December 5 were deleted from the list of public holidays to be observed in 2020. The practice has continued unchanged since then.

The restoration of these two holidays was included in the National Conference's election manifesto. After forming the government, several party leaders and legislators, including the party's general secretary, appealed to the Lieutenant Governor to declare December 5, 2024, as a public holiday, but the request was not accepted.