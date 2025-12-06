Amid uncertainty over age relaxation for aspirants of the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Examination (JKCCE), a blame game has erupted on the eve of the exam.

Minutes after the Office of the J&K Lieutenant Governor termed the ongoing social media campaign on the issue as "misleading," National Conference chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq questioned the need for fresh queries when the elected government had already cleared the file.

Sadiq said that if the Chief Minister had forwarded the file after due approval, "there was absolutely no reason for any further queries." He argued that established procedures followed for years could not suddenly be questioned, adding that the Chief Minister had clearly stated that the examinations should have been postponed.

He criticised what he called unnecessary political interference, alleging that energy was being spent on creating confusion rather than resolving the genuine grievances of aspirants. Sadiq said that Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma should "use his energy to exert pressure on Lok Bhawan" instead of engaging in what he described as petty politics within a dual power structure. He asserted that age relaxation must be granted and the examinations postponed, terming it the unanimous position of the elected government as well as the National Conference leadership.

LG Office Terms Media Claims Misleading

Earlier, the Office of the Lieutenant Governor clarified that several social media posts circulating about the JKPSC Prelims examination were "misleading." It stated that the age-relaxation file sent by the government was returned the same day with a key query—but no response had been received since.

Social media posts with regard to JKPSC exam are misleading. Lok Bhavan had received the file on 2nd Dec, 2025 which was categorically related to Age Relaxation only. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) December 6, 2025

In a post on X, the Office of LG J&K said the file was received on 2 December 2025, and pertained solely to age relaxation. The file was returned the same day with a query asking whether it was logistically feasible to conduct the exam on 7 December after incorporating changes in the eligibility criteria at such a late stage.

The advertisement notice for the examination was published by the J&K Public Service Commission on 22.08.2025. The exam was notified to be conducted on 07.12.2025 through a notice on 06.11.2025. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) December 6, 2025

"Despite the lapse of four days, Lok Bhawan has not received any response. I fully sympathize with the young aspirants," the post added.

The LG Office further noted that the advertisement notice for the examination was issued by the J&K Public Service Commission on 22 August 2025, while the exam date was notified on 6 November 2025 for conduct on 7 December 2025.

Omar Writes to PSC to Postpone Exam

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has also written to the Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC), urging it to postpone the JKAS Prelims exam, citing travel disruptions due to airline issues and uncertainty over pending age relaxation, which is causing stress among aspirants.

Through a social media post, Omar Abdullah expressed deep concern over the ongoing airline chaos and the lack of clarity on age relaxation, urging the JKPSC to ensure fairness for aspirants.