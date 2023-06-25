It's been a week since Salman Khan-led Bigg Boss OTT 2 began, the week gone by saw tempers soaring in the house. Some bonded, few flirted and some poured their heart out. And with that came the nominations wherein housemates gave their set of names whom they thought were not fit to be inside the house.

And now Saturday the first Weekend Ka Vaar hosted by Salman Khan was indeed a dramatic episode, with Bhaijaan lambasting the inmates for being arrogant, fake and demeaning.

Salman Khan pulled up Akanksha Puri for being fake in the house. After this he lashed out at Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui for talking about her personal life and trying to create her own version of what happened in her marriage.

Akansha gets an earful from Salman Khan

Salman asked Akanksha about her educational qualifications to which Akanksha replied, "I have done BCom Honours".

Salman then quips, "Have you studied Biology and science?"

Akanksha says, "Yes in school sir."

Salman then affirmed, "I am asking this because you said numerous times, "I am not feeling safe, send a doctor for Bebika, she is mad, she is dangerous..."

She tried to put forth her point and said, "She was standing next to me when I said all this. I asked for the doctor because she was saying, 'Yeh bathroom mein bandh ho Jaye. (She should be locked in the bathroom) I genuinely felt there was something wrong with her."

Angry Salman lambasted Akansha and averred, "You saw what the doctors and the camera couldn't see."

Akansha intervened and said, "Bebika does some things that I have never seen normally. Once she is normal, sometimes she is extremely out of control. I think she needs a session to open up and calm down."

Salman tells Akansha, "You were also once crying and the next moment you were dancing."

Salman then spoke about how Akanksha had been spreading false narratives in the house. He also asked Avinash about his conversation with Akanksha and Jad.

Avinash said, "She wanted me to tell Jad that she was uncomfortable."

Salman said, 'Isn't that a false narrative?'

Avinash added, "I had told her that day itself that it isn't just coming from Jad, you are also giving him hints because of which he is putting effort."

Akanksha yet again intervened, "I had told Avinash that I like Jad but I would like to keep this outside the house and not here."

Salman said, "Akanksha was misleading Jad. When she (Bebika) was inside the bathroom she wanted some time alone, you still created a scene and gathered everyone."

Salman Khan to Akansha: "You might be doing this subconsciously as you think Bebika would harm you. It must be your habit but you are wrong on this one."

Salman Khan reprimands Aaliya

Salman Khan then told Aaliya not to speak about her life in the house. He said, "Aaliya, please listen carefully, we have no interest in knowing about your personal life. If you think that coming to this show you will speak about your personal life then that is not happening. You have spoken a lot about it inside and outside the house. You have caught hold of everyone and shared your version so that you are seen and heard. But let me clear it to you that is not going to happen."

Salman then said, "Your personal matters regarding your husband, mother-in-law, sister-in-law, and all the relatives, yeh sab idhar iss ghar mein nahi hone ka (all this won't happen in this house)."

To which Aaliya said she didn't know the rules and wouldn't speak about it again.

Salman also asked them to stop their false narratives as it shows them in bad light outside the house. Meanwhile, Krushna Abhishek will be coming in tonight's episode of Weekend Ka Vaar.

BREAKING! Palak Purswani is evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT house in the first week. #BiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) June 24, 2023

As per reports, Palak will bid adieu from the BB OTT2 house tonight.