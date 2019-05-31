After months of buildup, action finally commenced in this year's World Cup as hosts and title favourites England signalled their intent as they smashed South Africa in the very first match by a whopping margin of 104 runs. Ben Stokes was the star with the bat, Jofra Archer was the star with the ball and the England ODI juggernaut kept chugging along.

Sachin Tendulkar, who made his debut as far as cricket commentary is concerned, picked the three players to watch out for in the tournament. In this list, Sachin picked Afghanistan spin sensation Rashid Khan, England's X-factor Jofra Archer and Australia's comeback man David Warner as players to watch out for this year.

The legendary batsman also picked Rashid as his impact player in the 12th edition of the marquee event. Also, he had a word of advice for the leg-spinner.

"I would say 'challenge the batters, and you (Rashid) won't disappoint Afghanistan fans," Sachin told Star Sports after England's innings came to an end at the Oval.

'Warner looks hungry and determined'

Speaking about Warner, Tendulkar said that he looked hungry in the IPL and wanted to make an impact and hence, his form will be a great boost for Australia which makes him the batsman to watch out for.

"I saw him in the IPL. He made a huge statement there. He looked hungry, determined and focused. He looked, fitter. Some extreme conditions... he ran hard and pushed himself hard. Warner looks determined and he is the batsman to watch out for," he added.

Speaking about Jofra Archer, Sachin said that he has the pace and skills to be the captain's go-to bowler. His analysis was vindicated as Archer broke the back of South Africa in their first match as he picked up three wickets and his presence has made the England attack look more rounded.

"I am looking forward to watching Jofra Archer in action. I know, in crunch moments, England are going to go to Jofra Archer to bowl those tight overs and even pick wickets," he said.

After having called it quits from the game, this was the first time the legendary batsman picked up the microphone as a commentator and said that he felt similar to what he had felt when he made his debut as a player back in 1989.

"I know, I am having the same feeling I had in Pakistan in 1989. Now it's 2019, I am having the same feeling. 30 years down the line. I have a microphone in hand, not a cricket bat. Looking forward to it," he said.