The four death-row convicts -- Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Kumar Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar (31) -- in Nirbhaya rape and murder case will not be executed on March 3, confirmed a Delhi court.

The Patiala House court was hearing the plea filed by one of the convicts Pawan Kumar Gupta seeking a stay execution as he has filed a mercy petition before the President on Monday.

Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana has deferred the hearing further orders. However, he tore into the convict's lawyer for filing the petitions at this stage.

Pawan also moved a fresh application before the lower court, asking to stop March 3rd's execution on grounds that his mercy plea was pending.

Earlier today, Pawan's curative plea was rejected by the top court, which marked the end of all legal options before all the convicts. Pawan promptly filed a mercy petition with President Ram Nath Kovind; even if it is rejected today, the law says the convict can be hanged only after 14 days.

The Nirbhaya death row convicts were supposed to be hanged tomorrow. The date was issued by the Patiala House court on February 17.

(With agency inputs)