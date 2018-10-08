West Indies batsman Chris Gayle has made himself unavailable for selection for West Indies' ODI and T20I games in the ongoing tour of India.

The Indian Premier League superstar will also not be a part of the West Indies team that tours Bangladesh next month, but he has informed the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) that he will be available for selection for the World Cup that will be held in England next year as well as England's tour of West Indies.

"We will be without our stalwart, Chris Gayle for this Indian tour and the next tour against Bangladesh as he has declined selection at this time, however, he has made himself available for the selection for the visit of England to the Caribbean and the World Cup in 2019," a West Indies Cricket statement read.

The 39-year-old scored a century in List A cricket for Jamaica against Barbados this week, and will be retiring from List A cricket.

The West Indies board announced their squad for the 5 ODIs and 3 T20Is that they will play against India later this month. Darren Bravo and Kieron Pollard return to the T20I squads, but Dwayne Bravo and Sunil Narine are not present in either of the squads.

Test captain Jason Holder will lead the ODI team, and the T20I team will be captained by Carlos Brathwaite.

The board announced that they will be focussing on developing young players, keeping in mind the T20 World Cup in two years time, but will also retain some of the experienced players in the squad.

West Indies lost the first Test match by an innings and 272 runs at Rajkot, and play the second and final Test match at Hyderabad, followed by 5 ODIs and 3 T20Is.

T20I team: Carlos Brathwaite (captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Oshane Thomas

ODI team: Jason Holder (captain), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas