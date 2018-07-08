Future dropped a surprise package, 'Beastmode 2' mixtape on Friday. Coincidentally, the release happened on the same say as Future's ex-Ciara and Russell Wilson's second wedding anniversary. Immediately, stories connecting the two events started popping up on social media. Fans also claimed that Future's release was a move to irk Ciara and her husband.

Future and Ciara got engaged in 2013 but the latter called it off following his infidelity. The couple has a son Future Zahir Wilburn. In 2016, Ciara sued the rapper (after he posted a series of tweets bashing her) for defamation, slander, and libel.

However, despite their rocky relation, it looks like Future's surprise album release date was not done on purpose. TMZ clarified that the rapper was originally scheduled to release the album on July 4. Since the date clashed with Drake's 'Scorpion', he decided to push it further. Drake and Future share a great rapport in the industry—the duo has indeed collaborated for albums and concerts in the past. Future postponed his album as a courtesy to his mate.

"Sources close to the rapper tell us there was no ill will or planned attack in the mixtape's release. As for Ciara and Russell ... we're told Future's never kept up with their relationship and didn't connect the dots to the special date," the report clarified.

'Beastmode 2' is a long-awaited follow-up to the rapper's first Zaytoven collaboration. The original mixtape featured the rapper's acclaimed 2015 works. Now, the sequel consists of nine tracks and includes a guest appearance by Young Scooter.

Ever since the release, fans have been sharing their thoughts and review on the social media sites.

With recent releases from Drake and Kanye West, it would be now interesting to see how Future's work will be received by music fans.