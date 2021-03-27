Bengaluru traffic has now returned to pre-COVID levels after relaxations of several restrictions. People are again complaining about the slow-moving traffic in peak hours and sometimes being stuck in a gridlock for hours. This, amidst the rising fuel prices and worsening climate situation, has forced commuters to raise their voice.

Bengaluru Traffic Police has taken notice of the worsening situation and taken a crucial step towards traffic decongestion. In a tweet on Friday, Bengaluru Traffic Police said that HTV vehicles won't be allowed to ply on roads during peak hours. The tweet doesn't indulge in details about the said prohibition if it is limited to certain routes or how peak hours are defined, but we have reached out to Bengaluru Traffic Police for clarification and the copy will be duly updated.

Commuters' reactions

HTVs or heavy goods vehicles often take up more space on roads, especially in slow-moving traffic. When these vehicles do not follow a single lane, they tend to hold up a long line of cars and other vehicles behind them. On narrow roads, the situation gets worse. By taking this step, Bengaluru Traffic Police is certainly moving in the right direction of traffic decongestion in Bengaluru.

Following this announcement, many commuters applauded the move while others highlighted their grievances. It is also worth noting that this is not a new rule as HTV vehicles have been prohibited in Bengaluru during peak hours, but the prohibition is paid less heed to in the city.

Take a look at the reactions below: