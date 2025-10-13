No Entry 2 update: Varun Dhawan walks out months after Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Kapoor remains in cast; fans say, 'Arjun should do triple role'

The popular comedy film No Entry, which starred Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol, and Celina Jaitley in lead roles, with Bipasha Basu in an extended cameo, was released in 2005. Needless to say, No Entry remains one of Bollywood's most loved cult comedy films.

The sequel, titled No Entry 2, directed by Anees Bazmee, was announced last year. The second instalment was to star Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles. Earlier this year, the team had even completed a recce in Greece.

Recently, reports suggested that Diljit Dosanjh would no longer be part of the film. According to The Times of India and NDTV, producer Boney Kapoor confirmed that the decision for Diljit's exit was mutual.

After Diljit's exit, the makers began searching for a replacement. Now, months later, Varun Dhawan has reportedly backed out of the film as well. According to Mid-Day, Varun opted out due to scheduling conflicts. Sources revealed that Diljit's exit had already complicated the project, and with Varun's departure, the makers are once again reworking the cast lineup.

A source quoted in the report said, "Varun's dates are now locked for Bhediya 2. We're figuring out new combinations. Arjun is still very much on board." The team is now on the lookout for new actors to join Arjun Kapoor in the film. However, Varun has not yet commented on the rumours surrounding his exit.

As reports of Varun Dhawan quitting the film went viral, netizens shared mixed reactions. With Diljit Dosanjh and Varun backing out, Arjun Kapoor now remains the only actor who is still with the project.

Boney Kapoor's statement

Speaking to the media, producer Boney Kapoor said No Entry 2 is a special project for him, as the first film holds a special place in audiences' hearts. He assured that despite Diljit's exit, the film's progress remains unaffected.

"We will announce the new cast soon. Everything has been done in good faith, and Diljit will remain our friend," Kapoor said.