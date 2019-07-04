Problems for Hrithik Roshan are just refusing to die down. After dealing with sister Sunaina Roshan's emotional unrest, the actor has now found himself embroiled in a cheating case registered by the Hyderabad police.

A gym user has filed a complaint against Hrithik and three other officials of Cult.Fit Healthcare Private Limited on charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust. The complainant said the fitness centre enrolled more people than it could accommodate and failed to give the slots as promised at the time of registration. He alleged that when he protested he was barred from using their app to book the slots.

According to Inspector K. Laxmi Narayana, Shahsikanth, who lodged the complaint with the police last month, alleged that he was not allotted a slot for the workout though he had paid a fee of Rs 17,490 in December last year.

The gym was offering weight loss packages for Rs 17,490 to Rs 36,400 for one year. Shashikanth availed the discount offered at the time of the centre's launch.

He claimed that since the company advertised guaranteed weight loss and daily work out sessions and with Rithik Roshan acting as its brand ambassador, a large number of people registered themselves.

Police officer said they were investigating the case.

(With IANS Inputs)