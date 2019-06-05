AR Rahman seems to be not taking a break from his work even on the occasion of Eid festival. The two-time Oscar Award winning musician is apparently working on upcoming Tamil movie, presently referred to as Thalapathy 63.

The musician's latest tweet came as indication of it as he works on the songs of Vijay's next film. "Look who is here I am the first to see ... edit of two songs . [sic]" he posted with a picture in which director Atlee Kumar is also seen.

Eid is being celebrated by Muslims across the world on Wednesday, 5 June. Being a follower of Islam, one expected him to celebrate the festival with fervour, but it looks like work comes first for the musician.

Rumours say that Atlee Kumar has is getting ready to give a treat to the fans of Vijay on his birthday on 22 June. The latest updates make people wonder whether the makers have plan to release songs on the actor's special day.

AR Rahman's tweet has now gone viral among the fans of Vijay, who are bombarding him with a lot of questions about the song, while many wishing him on the festival. So far, it has garnered close to 9,000 retweets and over 33,000 likes.

After Mersal, AR Rahman is uniting with Atlee Kumar again for this untitled project. The previous film had a couple of chartbusters songs that include the title track and romantic number Neethane.

It will be the music director's fifth film with Thalapathy Vijay after Udhaya, Azhagiya Tamizh Magan, Sarkar and Mersal.

Thalapathy 63 is a sports drama in which Nayanthara plays the female lead and Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff enacts the character of an antagonist.