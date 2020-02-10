If you are wondering how to find out if the country is going through a phase of economic recession, BJP MP has found just the right indicator to measure India's economy

While addressing a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Balia, on Sunday, February 9, BJP MP Virendra Singh Mast claimed that there is no sign of recession in India as people are still wearing coats and jackets instead of kurta and dhoti.

Mast said, "There are discussions in Delhi and the world about a recession. If there was any recession, we would have come here wearing kurta and dhoti, not coats and jackets. If there was a recession, we wouldn't have bought clothes, pants and pajamas."

This is not the first time Virendra Singh Mast, a Lok Sabha MP, has dismissed reports of the economic slowdown in the country.

India is a country of villages, not only metropolitan

"I want to inform you that this country is a country of 6.5 lakh villages and not just cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. Mahatma Gandhi, Hedgewar, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Jai Prakash Narain had expressed confidence in the villagers and helped the country gain independence," he added.

Earlier, Virendra Singh Mast claimed "traffic jams" as an indicator of growth in the automobile sector.

The economy has been on a downward spiral with six consecutive quarters recording a slowing rate of growth in the gross domestic product (GDP).

Inflation had risen to 7.35 in 2019

Meanwhile, government data released on January 13 showed that retail inflation had risen to 7.35 per cent in December 2019 as compared to 5.54 per cent in the previous month.

The 3 million-plus-units domestic auto industry has seen volume plunging over 16 per cent as of December-end 2019 with some of the segments performing even worse.