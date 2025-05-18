Amid rumours about the end of the existing ceasefire understanding between the Indian and Pakistani armies, officials on Sunday made it clear that there is no expiry date for the ongoing truce along the borders.

Some media reports had claimed that the ceasefire agreement established between the two countries on May 12 was set to expire today, May 18, 2025. These reports triggered concerns about rising tensions along the border. However, defence sources firmly rejected these rumours and clarified that the current ceasefire remains fully effective and does not have any expiry date.

Sources in the Ministry of Defence took a strong stance against the conflicting media reports, stating that the claims made by certain news channels and publications were completely baseless. They emphasised that the decision to implement the ceasefire was taken during discussions between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two countries on May 12, and no time frame was mentioned in that agreement.

The official statement from defence sources reads: "There is no expiry date set regarding the continuation of the ceasefire decided during the DGMO talks on May 12. This ceasefire was implemented to maintain peace and stability between the armies of the two countries, and it remains in effect."

Additionally, when asked whether any fresh DGMO-level talks were scheduled for today, defence sources clarified, "There is no DGMO conversation scheduled today, 18 May 2025."

Significance and Historical Context of the Ceasefire

The ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan is regarded as a significant step toward reducing tensions and fostering peace along the border. In the past, frequent cross-border firing and skirmishes along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) resulted in casualties among both soldiers and civilians in the border areas.

The DGMO-level talks held on May 12 played a crucial role in de-escalating tensions. Under the agreement, both sides agreed to cease firing and refrain from other hostile actions.

Defence experts believe that the ceasefire is important not only from a military standpoint but also as a positive development in improving diplomatic relations between the two nations. Since its implementation, peace has largely prevailed along the LoC and IB, providing much-needed relief to residents of the border villages.

Defence sources expressed concern over the circulation of misleading reports by certain sections of the media. Such rumours not only cause fear and uncertainty among the public but can also jeopardise efforts to sustain peace along the border. The sources urged media outlets to verify facts before publishing sensitive information.

The rumour of the ceasefire ending also spread rapidly on social media, prompting the Ministry of Defence to issue an official clarification. Experts advised the public to rely on official sources rather than unverified social media posts.

Future Prospects

Defence sources indicated that both the Indian and Pakistani armies are committed to upholding the ceasefire. DGMO-level talks are held periodically to resolve any misunderstandings. Although no talks are scheduled for today, such discussions may take place in the future if necessary.

Maintaining peace along the border serves the interests of both countries. It not only reduces the risk of military confrontation but also opens avenues for enhanced trade, cultural exchange, and diplomatic engagement.

This clarification from defence sources makes it absolutely clear that the ceasefire between India and Pakistan remains in force and has no expiration date. The public is advised to rely solely on official statements and disregard rumours being spread through the media and social media channels. The armed forces of both nations are committed to preserving peace along the LoC and IB, with no current plans for any changes. This ceasefire offers vital relief to border communities and marks a significant step toward enduring peace between the two countries.