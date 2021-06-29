On Monday, June 28, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted a copy of Director of Education, Udit Prakash Rai's circular to all schools in the union territory that directed all the heads of schools to not deny admission to the candidates who have filled details of even one of the parents at the time of taking admission.

While the order pertains to only Delhi schools as of now, its passing is being seen as a welcoming step by those who feel that children should not suffer due to reasons beyond their control.

Responding to the circular, Francis Joseph, Educationist shared, "Important and inclusive decision. Why should the child suffer due to reasons beyond his understanding."

Another user, Anoop Saxena, wrote, "Being a single parent is hard enough. This is a breakthrough decision that will not just support single parents but also be an attempt to empower them in making decisions and their stand in society."

RTE Act in Maha offers a similar provision

In 2017, Maharashtra Education Department had taken similar measures to make it easy for divorced or widowed women to admit their children through the Right to Education act quota without the hassle of submitting father's details or certificates.

An official of the education department had told TOI who reported on the matter then, "India is a patriarchal society and it is hard for many to accept the mother's document when it comes to authorizing if a child is eligible for admissions under RTE. The concept of single mothers is yet to be accepted by society. But this needs to change."

However, even after such an order was passed, several cases were reported by single women who alleged that school authorities insisted upon income certificates of the father whereas certificates issued in their names were not being considered acceptable, a TOI report had stated in 2018.

Parent alienation cited as a concern

Child rights activists who advocate for shared parenting express the downside of such an order citing misuse of power by the custodial parents.

Child Rights to Joint Custody, an organization promoting the benefits of shared parenting or equal parenting stated, "Custodial parent should mention the contact details of the non-custodial parent also. Why do you want to isolate child & NCP?"

Another user, Kiran Sanjeeva shared, "A very weak circular and dismisses the possibility of possible child abuse happening. This should be flagged to appropriate authorities to investigate whether the name is being left out without legal order backing it. A vindictive parent could be cutting off parent deliberately."