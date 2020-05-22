As part of enhanced relaxations amid lockdown 4.0, the Karnataka government has done away with health screening for people undertaking inter-district travel in private vehicles, an official said on Thursday.

"There will be no health screening of passengers traveling by private vehicles across districts in Karnataka," Health and Family Welfare Services Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey said.

No COVID-19 screening for private vehicles

Similarly, the state has also done away with inter-district health screening check-posts, Pandey said. However, all passengers availing public transport will be screened for COVID-19. Passengers taking buses and trains, public transport, will be screened at the point of origin and all asymptomatic cases will be allowed to travel.

"Those who are found symptomatic should be taken to fever clinics for further examination. The agencies running public transport should ensure health screening before the journey," Pandey said.

Public transporters he named include the state road transport corporations, Indian Railways and private bus operators. According to Pandey, the state government has revisited restrictions on the inter-district movement of people following enhanced lockdown relaxations.

No pass to exit K'taka

Additionally, Karnataka Director General and Inspector General of Police Praveen Sood clarified that no pass will be required for people going out of Karnataka as long as they have the consent of the receiving state.

(With IANS inputs)