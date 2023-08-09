Congress Leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, has officially announced that Rahul Gandhi is set to take part in the ongoing debate concerning the no-confidence motion, with his address scheduled for Wednesday.

Chowdhury stated, "Rahul Gandhi is slated to deliver his speech today, commencing from our side at 12 noon." The initiative for the discussion had been launched by Gaurav Gogoi yesterday despite high speculation that Gandhi would initiate it.

Rahul Gandhi's absence from Tuesday's discussion on the no-confidence motion had taken many by surprise, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which had questioned the reasons behind his non-participation.

In a parallel development, Chowdhury launched a verbal assault on the BJP, asserting that they harbor apprehensions about Rahul Gandhi.

"Their singular focus is unwavering. They seem to be preoccupied solely with targeting Rahul Gandhi and his family, neglecting national, societal, and regional concerns, such as those in Manipur. The persistent fear of Rahul Gandhi exhibited by Modi, his administration, and his associates is rather astonishing," remarked Chowdhury.